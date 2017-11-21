City looks to sell Veteran's Blvd. property

The city of Owensboro is looking to sell a prime piece of real estate.

The lot that the city of Owensboro is looking to sell is on Veteran's Boulevard, right along the river. Since the city had no use for it, they hope it will be redeveloped in the near future.

The city bought the 500,000 square foot lot back in 2013. The city commission is expected to declare the property surplus in order to sell it.

That will likely lead to opening bids for the land.

City attorney Ed Ray tells us that they will probably do a sealed bid with reserve, meaning they will take the highest bid as long as it exceeds the minimum price the city sets.

"We have had calls from different developers saying, when can we get into that property," explained City Manager Bill Parrish. "We have ideas, things we wanna do."

Because of Article 21, the zoning ordinance for downtown Owensboro, whoever buys the lot will have to comply with specifics such as what the building will look like and what business could go there.

