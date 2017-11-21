Annual dangerous toys report highlights popular toys that could be harmful

Among some of the toys listed are fidget spinners, balloons and dolls. (Source: Trouble in Toyland Annual Report)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A consumer group wants you to be mindful of dangerous toys that are still on store shelves nationwide.

Among the findings in the 32nd annual Trouble In Toyland report, the U.S. Public Interest Research Group found fidget spinners containing dangerously high levels of lead and several toys that had small parts, but did not have a warning label.

The group is also warning of data-collecting toys that may violate privacy and invite hackers and toys with batteries that can overheat and catch fire.

"The message today is clear, we need to protect our youngest consumers from dangerous toys and parents and consumers need to watch out for common hazards when shopping for these toys," U.S. PIRG Consumer Campaign Director Mike Litt said.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ TSA offers tips to ease holiday travel

+ Urban League provides Thanksgiving baskets to those in need

+ Butterball opens hotline for cooking the perfect turkey

Over the past 30 years, the annual report has led to more than 150 recalls of unsafe toys and other regulatory actions.

For a list of toys the group found hazardous, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.