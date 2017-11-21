Broken pipe at Lexington's Potter House could cost thousands to repair

The Potter House houses residents who are trying to get back on their fee. (Source: Lexington Rescue Mission)

LEXINGTON, KY (WAVE) - A broken pipe at the Lexington Rescue Mission's Potter House could cost a dozen residents their second chance at life.

The old sewer pipe collapsed over the weekend, flooding the bathrooms and laundry facilities.

It could cost $13,000 to fix and the cold holiday season is the busiest and costliest time of year for the rescue mission.

"The last thing we want to do is take money that we would otherwise use to feed people, to house people, to clothe people, to help people get jobs... to replace a pipe." Potter House Development Director Laura Carr said.

One resident says this place saved his life.

"Without this place, I don't know where I'd be," said resident Leland Frazer. "I'd be in a jacket somewhere, holding a sign saying 'please help me.'"

If you'd like to help with repairs, click here.

