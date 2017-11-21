Holiday World adding 8 slides, wave pool and more for 2018 season

Holiday World is adding 8 new slides for the 2018 season. (Source: Holiday World)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Christmas has come early in the town of Santa Claus as Holiday World announced a package full of goodies for their 2018 season on Tuesday.

Holiday World will invest a total of $3.5 million in new attractions and other improvements for 2018, including Tembo Falls, a water slide complex with eight junior slides, including twisters, a helix, a mini-bowl, and two racing slides. Tembo Tides will be a junior wave pool plus spray features for younger children.

“We’re adding a fun elephant-themed water-play area for younger children,” says park president Matt Eckert. “When we discovered the Swahili word for elephant is Tembo, we named our new slide complex Tembo Falls and the junior wave pool Tembo Tides.”

Tembo Falls and Tembo Tides are designed for children who are under 54 inches tall.

Holiday World is also adding a large themed maze for Happy Halloween Weekends, all new entertainment, including a stunt show, musical magic show, and strolling brass band, track improvements for The Voyage, the world’s second-longest wooden roller coaster, and Riverside Retreats, which is mini cabanas in Splashin’ Safari.

And all new in 2018, will be an electric car charging station, for those that drive electric cars.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari will open for the season in May. Season Passes for 2018 are currently discounted for holiday gift-giving. Online applications for seasonal employment will be available in January. For more information, click here.

