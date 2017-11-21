Former UofL athlete shares his story of addiction, recovery to JCPS students

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A high school and college football star who was sidelined, after a dangerous addiction delivered his powerful message of redemption and hope to JCPS students on Tuesday.

Zeke Pike's message comes in the midst of a deadly opioid epidemic sweeping the United States.

The former Auburn, UofL and Murray State athlete was at one time compared to Heisman trophy winner, Cam Newton.

The former U.S. Army All American says he hopes his message can save someone's life.

"Its a matter of a couple of decisions or a couple of choices that can really change your life forever," said Pike. "If you can get these kids aware of what can happen, as early as possible, its just huge."

Pike also shares his message through his organization Number8Ministries.

