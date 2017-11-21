BsideU For Life celebrates new facility with ribbon cutting

BsideU For Life celebrated the new center with a ribbon cutting. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Dale Mader)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A new pregnancy and life skills center has opened in Downtown Louisville.

The new center, called BsideU for Life Pregnancy and Life Skills Center, which was formerly A Woman's Choice Resource Center & Necole's Place, has opened its new consolidated facility at 701 W. Muhammad Ali.

As part of the move, the faith-based nonprofit ministry has re-branded to better capture its promise to its clients: "We will walk beside you through this pregnancy and beyond."

BsideU for Life assists women in their pregnancy decision and also ministers to women who have had abortions in their past.

The organization’s life skills ministry, which opened under the name Necole's Place in 2006, provides free GED classes, along with tutoring, parenting classes, anger & stress management classes, bible study, and more.

"This location serves our clients well by being near many of the service centers they regularly access, such as the court system, the federal building, and the L&N Building," Executive Director Monica Henderson said. "It is on major bus routes, and gives us room to grow."

BsideU for Life accepts no government funding.

