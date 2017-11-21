Reggie Thomas pre-files bill to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour

CHFS overturning its own child abuse substantiation happens more often than you might think.More >>
CHFS overturning its own child abuse substantiation happens more often than you might think.More >>
Researchers looked at Yelp reviews for stores and restaurants in cities all over the country, then flagged ones containing the words: gift, present, holiday, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.More >>
Researchers looked at Yelp reviews for stores and restaurants in cities all over the country, then flagged ones containing the words: gift, present, holiday, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.More >>
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two additional suspects is asked to call police.More >>
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two additional suspects is asked to call police.More >>
The bill would have minimum wage at $15 per hour in 2025.More >>
The bill would have minimum wage at $15 per hour in 2025.More >>
Louisville Metro police stressed the dispute that occurred in the park Thanksgiving Day was not related to the event.More >>
Louisville Metro police stressed the dispute that occurred in the park Thanksgiving Day was not related to the event.More >>