Reggie Thomas pre-files bill to increase minimum wage to $15 per hour

FRANKFORT, KY (WAVE) - Congressional Candidate and Kentucky State Senator Reggie Thomas has pre-filed a bill to raise the minimum wage for workers in Kentucky to $15 per hour.

“Kentuckians work hard, and people should be able to make a living wage to help their families,” Thomas said. “Smart companies and forward-thinking cities across America have already started increasing the minimum wage.”

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics report in 2016, of the nearly 1.1 million workers in Kentucky, 23,000 earned exactly the prevailing federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, while 28,000 earned less. the press release stated.

The federal minimum wage is $7.25 an hour and has been in place since 2009. BR 65 would increase the minimum wage incrementally from $7.25 an hour to $8.20 beginning July 1, 2018, then to $9.15 in July 2019, to $10.10 in 2020, and finally to $15 in 2025.

“By gradually increasing the minimum wage, small business owners can adjust to the changes over time,” Thomas assured.

Thomas says he finds it appalling that Kentucky is one of five states with the highest percentages of hourly paid workers earning at or below the federal minimum wage.

