AP Source: QB Paxton Lynch to start for Denver

(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File). FILE - In this Nov. 5, 2017, file photo, Denver Broncos' Mike McCoy walks the field before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles in Philadelphia. The Broncos have fired offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and a...

(AP Photo/Jack Dempsey). Denver Broncos quarterback Brock Osweiler (17) and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton (14) meet after an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Denver. The Bengals won 20-17.

By ARNIE STAPLETON

AP Pro Football Writer

A person with knowledge of the decision tells The Associated Press that former first-round draft pick Paxton Lynch will start at quarterback for the Broncos on Sunday at Oakland.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Denver coach Vance Joseph won't announce his starter until Wednesday.

General manager John Lynch moved up in the 2016 draft to select Lynch with the 26th pick in the first round, but the former Memphis QB was soundly beaten out by seventh-rounder Trevor Siemian for two straight seasons. Lynch hasn't played this year.

Siemian lost his job three weeks ago and Brock Osweiler, who was re-signed when Lynch bruised his throwing shoulder in the preseason, went winless in three starts.

Lynch was active for the first time Sunday, serving as Osweiler's backup in a 20-17 loss that dropped Denver to 3-7.

Joseph switched offensive coordinators following the franchise's first home loss to the Bengals since 1975. He replaced Mike McCoy with Bill Musgrave on Monday and gave him orders to simplify the offense.

