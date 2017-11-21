2 arrested for Eastview shooting & assault; police searching for 2 additional suspects

EASTVIEW, KY (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police are investigating after one person was shot in Hardin County.

On Sunday, police responded to the home of Ricardo Garcia, after Garcia called police saying he had been assaulted and shot. When police and EMS arrived to Garcia's home, they found Garcia had several abrasions to his head and face, and had also been shot once in the arm.

Garcia was transported to Hardin Memorial Hospital, then on to UofL Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Information gathered through investigation by KSP and detectives led to the arrest of Edgar Bravo Rodriquez, 31, and his sister Soleil Santiago Bravo, 29, both of Elizabethtown.

Rodriquez is charged with assault, wanton endangerment, burglary, and failure to comply with sex offender registration. Bravo is charged with tampering with physical evidence, resisting arrest, and harboring a non-compliant sex offender. Both are currently lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center.

As part of the investigation, police have also secured warrants for Demetrius “Meach” Clayton, 27, and Damon “Black” Brown, 35, both of Radcliff.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Clayton and Brown are asked to contact KSP post 4 at 270-766-5078 or to call your local law enforcement.

