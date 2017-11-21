Henderson invests in Industrial Park

The city of Henderson has bought more than 100-acres on the south side to expand their industrial park.

Henderson's existing industrial park is situated along Sand Lane, but it is full.

Because they didn't have a site within city limits or within their utility area to bring any other industry in, leaders decided to invest.

“So we've purchased about 120-125 acres down there that's usable for this purpose,” Mayor Steve Austin said.

That land is located at the end of Borax Drive, off of Highway 60. Lots there range from 7 to 30 acres in size.

“It's inside the city limits and it’s also served by all the city utilities: power, gas and water,” KYNDLE’s Executive Director, Tony Iriti, said.

City leaders tell 14 News it's the location that is critical when it comes to bringing in any new business, and transportation options are a benefit to this property.

“Rail opportunities, river loading opportunities, and of course the highway. We think we will have an attractive site,” Austin added.

The Mayor also says there seems to be a lot of focus on the aluminum and auto parts industries.

“More and more auto parts are being made out of aluminum, we have some here already, and we think there's a tie in to that,” Austin explained.

But as of now, no official word on who or what kind of work Henderson would be welcoming. However, this infrastructure investment could create a big return.

“We think it's going to be an easy sell in the future for future development,” Austin explained.

“But all of those new jobs add to the economy and the wealth of the community,” Iriti added.

Mayor Austin and the commissions met during a work session Tuesday night.

