Yelp ranks Louisville 8th best city to shop local

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shop Local Saturday is the day after Black Friday. This year, it falls on November 25, and there's no shortage of local shops in WAVE Country.

A new survey by Yelp ranked Louisville at the 8th best city to shop local.

Researchers looked at Yelp reviews for stores and restaurants in cities all over the country, then flagged ones containing the words: gift, present, holiday, Christmas, Hanukkah and Kwanzaa.

Louisville has more than 200 local retailers that would love your support during Small Business Saturday. You can find a full list of retailers by clicking here.

