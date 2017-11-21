Norton Commons offers holiday sales, specials for Shop Small Saturday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Shop Small Saturday falls on November 25, and there's no shortage of local shops in WAVE Country that will have the deals.

Last year, according to the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express, a record 112 million Americans participated in Small Business Saturday.

Norton Common will have several deals worth snagging on November 25.

7 Southern Giraffes : 15 percent off all day + door prizes.

: 15 percent off all day + door prizes. Lulubelles : 15 percent off store wide.

: 15 percent off store wide. Something Blue : Sip, Shop, and Save Event

: Sip, Shop, and Save Event Set the Stage : 20 percent off everything in the store plus one other prize.

: 20 percent off everything in the store plus one other prize. The Hat Girls : 20 percent off all hats & fascinators in stock and 10 percent off gift cards.

: 20 percent off all hats & fascinators in stock and 10 percent off gift cards. Meeting Street Coffeehouse : Buy one gift card and get 50 percent off a drink or food item and get 20 percent off a Christmas pie, Christmas bread, custom-ordered cake, cupcakes or pre-ordered dessert.

: Buy one gift card and get 50 percent off a drink or food item and get 20 percent off a Christmas pie, Christmas bread, custom-ordered cake, cupcakes or pre-ordered dessert. Chateau Bourbon : With every gift card purchase Chateau Bourbon will give a pair of distillery tickets ($30 value).

: With every gift card purchase Chateau Bourbon will give a pair of distillery tickets ($30 value). Mercato Italiano : 20 percent off of gift cards to all Ole Restaurant Group establishments.

: 20 percent off of gift cards to all Ole Restaurant Group establishments. Wild Ginger : 50 percent off all appetizers.

: 50 percent off all appetizers. Clinical Audiology of Louisville : Free screenings 12-3 p.m.

: Free screenings 12-3 p.m. Citizen 7 : Gift card specials and a $10 coupon redeemable for next visit.

: Gift card specials and a $10 coupon redeemable for next visit. Bluegrass Exchange : Free Sandwich Certificate with purchase of Gift Card.

: Free Sandwich Certificate with purchase of Gift Card. Johnny Brusco’s: Free Garlic Knot Certificate with purchase of Gift Card.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Yelp ranks Louisville 8th best city to shop local

+ Holiday shopping on the brain? Shop local

+ Financial tips ahead of holiday season

In addition to the Shop Small Saturday events, Norton Common will be holding a Holiday Open House on December 2 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., stores will be offering special deals, promotions, and holiday sales all day. Santa will visit from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and carriage rides will be offered from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in exchange for a new, unwrapped toy donation to Toys for Tots. The Holiday Open House will take place at Norton Commons Town Center, 10712 Meeting Street in Prospect.

Deals and steals on December 2

7 Southern Giraffes : 15 percent off all day. Refreshments + door prizes too.

: 15 percent off all day. Refreshments + door prizes too. Set the Stage : 20 percent off everything in the store plus one other prize.

: 20 percent off everything in the store plus one other prize. Something Blue : Sip, Shop, and Save Event

: Sip, Shop, and Save Event Lulubelles : 15 percent off store wide.

: 15 percent off store wide. Meeting Street Coffeehouse : Buy one drink and get another 50 percent off and buy one pastry or sandwich and get another 50 percent.

: Buy one drink and get another 50 percent off and buy one pastry or sandwich and get another 50 percent. Beth Andrew Fine Photography : Holiday and refreshments and hors d'oeuvres 20 percent off gift certificates and

: Holiday and refreshments and hors d'oeuvres 20 percent off gift certificates and Wild Ginger : 50 percent off all appetizers.

: 50 percent off all appetizers. Mercato Italiano : 20 percent off of gift cards to all Ole Restaurant Group establishments.

: 20 percent off of gift cards to all Ole Restaurant Group establishments. Bluegrass Exchange : Free Sandwich Certificate with purchase of Gift Card

: Free Sandwich Certificate with purchase of Gift Card Johnny Brusco’s : Free Garlic Knot Certificate with purchase of Gift Card

: Free Garlic Knot Certificate with purchase of Gift Card Chateau Bourbon : Open House & tours from 5 p.m. -7 p.m including complimentary hot cocoa & sweets. With every gift card purchase Chateau Bourbon will give a pair of distillery tickets ($30 value).

: Open House & tours from 5 p.m. -7 p.m including complimentary hot cocoa & sweets. With every gift card purchase Chateau Bourbon will give a pair of distillery tickets ($30 value). Clinical Audiology of Louisville : Free hearing screenings from 12-3pm.

: Free hearing screenings from 12-3pm. Salon Muse: Purchase $100 gift card and receive a year of savings with a booklet worth over $250 in service and goods. With any purchase of a holiday set or any two full size retail products get entered to win an Amazon Echo Plus.

Louisville has more than 200 local retailers that would love your support during Small Business Saturday. You can find a full list of retailers by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.