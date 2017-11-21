Marijuana Task Force meets for the first time in Frankfort

Currently, 23 states now allow medical consumption of marijuana and four states allow recreational use.

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A task force, aimed at legalizing medical marijuana in the Commonwealth met for the first time in Frankfort on Tuesday.

The task force is led by Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes and co-chaired by Democratic State Representative John Sims. Other members include state workers, police officers, veterans and doctors.

The task force discussed potential enforcement and regulation at the meeting. One doctor who was there says patients who need cannabis oil should be able to get it.

"I've discussed with her the concept of cannabis," the doctor, who WAVE 3 News was unable to identify, said. "No, I cannot do that because I'm worried of the law. I don't want to go to jail. It's an outrage. It's an outrage. That patient should be able to try cannabis."

Sims is crafting medical marijuana legislation that'll be introduced in the General Assembly.

No Republican lawmakers were at Tuesday's meeting.

