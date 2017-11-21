Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press
|BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Brown Co. 27
Benton Central 55, Frontier 32
Bloomington South 82, Edgewood 37
Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 52
Decatur Central 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51
Edinburgh 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 47
Fairfield 52, Wawasee 27
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Liberty Christian 41
Greencastle 51, Crawfordsville 44
Indpls Manual 107, Indpls Lighthouse East 30
Jay Co. 49, Hagerstown 41
Lakeland Christian 61, Caston 49
Milan 54, Franklin Co. 37
N. Harrison 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56
New Albany 110, Charlestown 36
S. Ripley 60, Jac-Cen-Del 51
Seymour 57, Corydon 30
Vincennes 66, Northview 53
Waldron 74, Christel House Academy 62
Westview 82, Bethany Christian 36
|Paris Tournament
Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 63, S. Vermillion 55
|Washington Communtiy Tournament
Indpls Howe 103, Illini Bluffs, Ill. 65
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 42, Garrett 21
Batesville 51, Connersville 40
Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 57
Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 27
Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 47
Brownsburg 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Carmel 78, Noblesville 41
Central Noble 57, Lakeland 33
Chesterton 76, Hammond Morton 49
Columbus East 62, Brownstown 38
Crawford Co. 65, Lanesville 32
Eastern Hancock 47, Shenandoah 36
Fishers 54, Zionsville 47
Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Norwell 33
Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 23
Homestead 71, Huntington North 45
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Indpls N. Central 89, Anderson 59
Indpls Park Tudor 44, Speedway 29
Jeffersonville 69, Jennings Co. 43
Lakewood Park 68, Hamilton 29
LaVille 60, Elkhart Christian 10
Lawrence North 73, Indpls Tech 19
Loogootee 48, N. Daviess 23
Madison Shawe 77, Medora 19
Martinsville 50, Mooresville 38
Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Clay 20
Mitchell 56, Springs Valley 53, OT
Monroe Central 55, Northeastern 28
N. Miami 41, Lakeland Christian 22
N. Montgomery 53, Fountain Central 27
Northridge 54, Elkhart Central 44
NorthWood 30, Triton 28
Oak Hill 63, Southwood 16
Paoli 80, Shoals 31
Penn 51, Warsaw 43
Plymouth 47, Logansport 41
Randolph Southern 72, Union (Modoc) 13
Riverton Parke 45, Covington 36
Rochester 59, Cass 36
Rossville 40, Clinton Prairie 39
Rushville 70, S. Dearborn 41
Salem 68, W. Washington 25
Scottsburg 44, Austin 42
Southern Wells 45, Elwood 42
Tecumseh 47, Barr-Reeve 26
Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 33
Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 40
University 60, Indpls Brebeuf 19
Vincennes 43, Washington 27
W. Lafayette 57, Lebanon 41
Warren Central 58, Greenfield 41
Westfield 66, Western Boone 38
Woodlan 45, Churubusco 23
Yorktown 46, Delta 33
