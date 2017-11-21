Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Brown Co. 27

Benton Central 55, Frontier 32

Bloomington South 82, Edgewood 37

Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 52

Decatur Central 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51

Edinburgh 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 47

Fairfield 52, Wawasee 27

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Liberty Christian 41

Greencastle 51, Crawfordsville 44

Indpls Manual 107, Indpls Lighthouse East 30

Jay Co. 49, Hagerstown 41

Lakeland Christian 61, Caston 49

Milan 54, Franklin Co. 37

N. Harrison 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56

New Albany 110, Charlestown 36

S. Ripley 60, Jac-Cen-Del 51

Seymour 57, Corydon 30

Vincennes 66, Northview 53

Waldron 74, Christel House Academy 62

Westview 82, Bethany Christian 36

Paris Tournament

Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 63, S. Vermillion 55

Washington Communtiy Tournament

Indpls Howe 103, Illini Bluffs, Ill. 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 42, Garrett 21

Batesville 51, Connersville 40

Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 57

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 27

Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 47

Brownsburg 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Carmel 78, Noblesville 41

Central Noble 57, Lakeland 33

Chesterton 76, Hammond Morton 49

Columbus East 62, Brownstown 38

Crawford Co. 65, Lanesville 32

Eastern Hancock 47, Shenandoah 36

Fishers 54, Zionsville 47

Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Norwell 33

Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 23

Homestead 71, Huntington North 45

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Indpls N. Central 89, Anderson 59

Indpls Park Tudor 44, Speedway 29

Jeffersonville 69, Jennings Co. 43

Lakewood Park 68, Hamilton 29

LaVille 60, Elkhart Christian 10

Lawrence North 73, Indpls Tech 19

Loogootee 48, N. Daviess 23

Madison Shawe 77, Medora 19

Martinsville 50, Mooresville 38

Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Clay 20

Mitchell 56, Springs Valley 53, OT

Monroe Central 55, Northeastern 28

N. Miami 41, Lakeland Christian 22

N. Montgomery 53, Fountain Central 27

Northridge 54, Elkhart Central 44

NorthWood 30, Triton 28

Oak Hill 63, Southwood 16

Paoli 80, Shoals 31

Penn 51, Warsaw 43

Plymouth 47, Logansport 41

Randolph Southern 72, Union (Modoc) 13

Riverton Parke 45, Covington 36

Rochester 59, Cass 36

Rossville 40, Clinton Prairie 39

Rushville 70, S. Dearborn 41

Salem 68, W. Washington 25

Scottsburg 44, Austin 42

Southern Wells 45, Elwood 42

Tecumseh 47, Barr-Reeve 26

Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 33

Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 40

University 60, Indpls Brebeuf 19

Vincennes 43, Washington 27

W. Lafayette 57, Lebanon 41

Warren Central 58, Greenfield 41

Westfield 66, Western Boone 38

Woodlan 45, Churubusco 23

Yorktown 46, Delta 33

