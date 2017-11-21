Police: 2 arrested after being found high on heroin outside St. Matthew's non-profit

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man and woman are behind bars after police say they were high on heroin outside of a St. Matthew's non-profit.

On Monday morning, just before 10:30 police were called on reports of two people passed out in a vehicle outside Blessings in a Backpack on Shelbyville Rd.

When they arrived, they found Melissa Lay, 34, trying to back out of a parking space. Police say both Lay and her passenger, William Cross, 26, were high on heroin.

Several needles were found in the stolen car.

Lay is charged with receiving stolen property, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, license to be in possession, failure of non-operator to maintain required insurance, buying and possessing drug paraphernalia, and giving an officer false information.

Cross is charged with receiving stolen property, public intoxication, and buying and possessing drug paraphernalia.

