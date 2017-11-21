$1 homes creating new Louisville homeowners

The houses are available through the city's Last Look Program. (Source: WAVE 3 News/ Daniel Paxton)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Louisville is selling homes for $1.

It’s part of a plan to get rid of thousands of vacant properties throughout the metro area.

The program started in late October, but George Armstrong is already using the program to make someone a home owner.

"Once you see it, after it's done, you're going to love it,” Armstrong said in the foyer of a vacant home.

The lifelong contractor and preacher doesn’t see the warped walls and fading paint. He sees a chance to make a difference.

"I've learned to take something that's bad and make it look like a castle,” Armstrong said.

He bought the home through the city's Last Look program.

Joshua Watkins helped create the plan that allows people buy some of the city's thousands of vacant homes for just $1 dollar to either renovate or demolish.

"We're going to try to do our best to make sure he's successful because we want him to be,” Watkins said of Armstrong. “People love the opportunity to get off of the sidelines and buy a vacant lot and turn it into a garden.”

According to metro officials, the Last Look program has already saved Louisville around $200,000 in demolition costs.

"The inner city has been torn completely down,” Armstrong said. “Somebody needs to rebuild it and that's in my heart.”

Armstrong’s plans don’t stop at renovation of the home at 26th and Hale Ave.

He plans to give it to someone wanting to become a homeowner.

"They take more pride in being a homeowner than they would renting,” Armstrong said. “That will, you know, change the look of our neighborhoods."

Armstrong and Watkins hope this home is just a start.

Tuesday, the city updated its list of homes for the program.

