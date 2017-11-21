Flywheel Brewing opens Elizabethtown’s first brewery since prohibition

ELIZABETHTOWN, KY (WAVE) - Elizabethtown and Hardin County's first microbrewery is now open to the public.

Flywheel Brewing is a four-barrel brewhouse and taproom where craft beers are made and sold on site. This is the first brewery in Elizabethtown since prohibition, or possibly even longer.

The owners say their goal is to offer good beer in a relaxing space.

Outside of Louisville, no other microbreweries are in operation within a 60-mile radius. Flywheel Brewing is located on 218 S. Mulberry St. Suite 103, in downtown Elizabethtown.

