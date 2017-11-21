Hardin County dancers to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Several dancers from Hardin County will perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WAVE) - Rehearsals continue in New York City for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and this year, you'll see some WAVE Country dancers among the performers.

A group of high school girls from Center Stage Dance Studio in Elizabethtown will perform with the Spirit of America Dancers.

MORE ON WAVE3.COM

+ Butterball opens hotline for cooking the perfect turkey

+ Volunteers still needed to adopt Angel Tree children this holiday season

+ Tips to safely cook your Thanksgiving turkey

The parade starts at 7 Thanksgiving morning, and you can see it on WAVE 3 News and on NBC.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.