Hardin County dancers to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

By Makayla Ballman, Digital Content Producer
Several dancers from Hardin County will perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (Source: Facebook) Several dancers from Hardin County will perform in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday. (Source: Facebook)

NEW YORK CITY, NY (WAVE) - Rehearsals continue in New York City for the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, and this year, you'll see some WAVE Country dancers among the performers. 

A group of high school girls from Center Stage Dance Studio in Elizabethtown will perform with the Spirit of America Dancers.

The parade starts at 7 Thanksgiving morning, and you can see it on WAVE 3 News and on NBC.

