Victim’s family on Juice Bowl shooting: “Just Senseless”

Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill says a marijuana-derived oil that's used as medicine for treating people with epilepsy is illegal in Indiana with one limited exception.More >>
Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore's salary would rise to $104,000 starting in 2018.More >>
Despite having her son killed last Thanksgiving at Shawnee Park, the mother of one of the victims is encouraging Juice Bowl organizers to be resilient despite the violence and says she wants to keep the West Louisville tradition alive.More >>
Catch the parade on WAVE 3 News and NBC starting at 7 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.More >>
This is the first brewery in Elizabethtown since prohibition.More >>
