Victim’s family on Juice Bowl shooting: “Just Senseless”

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Cheryl Daniels and her family spent their Thanksgiving night in Shawnee Park last year.

They missed the annual Juice Bowl game, but made it just in time to learn her son, Michael Carter, had died.

“It was all over senseless stuff, just senseless,” Daniels said. “My son is gone. The other family is grieving a loss.”

“They let us through and all I could do was look at him,” Joan Carter, Michael Carter’s grandmother said.

Michael Carter was 26-years-old when he was shot and killed.

Billy McKee was also killed in the Thanksgiving Day gunfire, five others were shot as well.

Police said ballistics tests show Carter shot McKee. They also believe Carter pulled out a weapon first.

No one has been arrested for his Carter’s death.

“I want this person that took my soon to have to pay for what he did,” Daniels said.

Daniels is encouraging Juice Bowl organizers to be resilient despite the violence. She wants to keep the West Louisville tradition alive.

“I think that they should keep it going because actually it's been going so long when Michael was little he played in a game down there,” Daniels said.

Daniels can't bring herself to go to the park this year, but her mother says she'll be going.

“I want to be there for my grandson and I want to praise the other family,” Joan Carter said. “You know because I know they're hurting as well as we are.”

