Jeffersonville mayor, clerk may see raises for 2018

By: Aprile Rickert, News and Tribune

JEFFERSONVILLE, IN (NEWS AND TRIBUNE) - An ordinance that would effectively raise the salaries of Jeffersonville Mayor Mike Moore and City Clerk Vicki Conlin passed the first two readings unanimously at Monday’s council meeting.

If approved by a final vote at the next meeting Dec. 4, Moore’s salary would rise to $104,000 starting in 2018 — a $5,000 increase from what Moore says is his current salary of $99,000. According to the ordinance, $84,000 would come from the general fund and $20,000 from the Jeffersonville Sewage Department.

Conlin’s salary would be raised to $70,000, from the current $60,000 approved in 2015 for the start of this term. The salary for the city council is included on this annual required ordinance, with no changes this year to the $17,000 salary for council president and $15,000 for each council member.

Council President Lisa Gill and councilman Ron Ellis were not present at the meeting, but Gill said in a phone call Monday afternoon that neither the mayor’s nor the clerk’s salaries had been increased in this term, though department heads have been approved for raises in the past few years.

At the meeting, council Vice President Nathan Samuel spoke regarding the need for the increase in salaries for the two.

“I think it’s important to look at those,” he said. “Jeffersonville is really growing and we need to make sure we keep quality people, and attract quality people, for the mayor’s position.”

The increase would mean that the next mayor, if it is not Moore, would come in at this salary.

“I know that with all the additional happenings in the city, we just want to make sure that our chief administrator’s salary is in line and appropriate with other municipalities’ salaries and we will be able to continue to get good, qualified applicants to run.”

Moore said in a phone interview before the meeting that he put in the request for both increases due to the city’s growth, which he expects to continue. Jeffersonville has a population of around 50,000, 400 city employees and an approximate annual operating budget of $50 million, Moore said.

“I think the city’s growth is a strong indicator that we’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “I think we’ve made a lot of progress ... with commercial growth, residential growth [and] quality of life all while maintaining a city budget that has never had a tax increase since I’ve been the mayor.”

“I’d like to think if everybody is convinced we’re moving in the right direction, and all the city employees are being given raises, I respectfully put in that request. I made it clear to all the council members I was happy with the job regardless but I hoped they would consider it.”

Samuel said a raise in Conlin’s salary was considered due to extra work put on the clerk’s office over the past few years. Starting earlier this year, that includes the handling and tracking of traffic tickets for Jeffersonville city ordinance violations.

They were previously handled by Jeffersonville City Court, which was abolished in 2015. Conlin reported at Monday’s meeting that the ordinance violations department, run by her office, has collected $32,000 in traffic tickets since it took over the responsibility this year.

Copyright 2017 News and Tribune. All rights reserved.