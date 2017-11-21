Tuesday's Scores

By The Associated Press



BOYS BASKETBALL

Adams Central 55, Churubusco 54

Alexandria 79, Anderson Prep Academy 35

Anderson 72, Pendleton Hts. 61

Attica 54, N. White 44

Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Brown Co. 27

Beech Grove 58, Greenfield 48

Benton Central 55, Frontier 32

Blackford 71, Cowan 45

Bloomington South 82, Edgewood 37

Borden 61, Eastern (Pekin) 60

Center Grove 80, Franklin 61

Central Noble 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46

Christian Academy 56, Floyd Central 48

Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 52

Columbus North 65, Heritage Christian 43

Concord 64, Prairie Hts. 60, OT

Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 53, Hebron 45

Covenant Christian 77, Bethesda Christian 58

Decatur Central 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51

E. Noble 71, W. Noble 53

Edinburgh 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 47

Elkhart Christian 59, Clinton Christian 49

Ev. Day 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41

Ev. Harrison 64, Jasper 62

Fairfield 52, Wawasee 27

Faith Christian 67, Horizon Christian 43

Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Liberty Christian 41

Greencastle 51, Crawfordsville 44

Greensburg 63, N. Decatur 43

Hamilton 51, Lakewood Park 50

Hamilton Southeastern 83, Muncie Central 49

Hammond Gavit 58, Lake Station 49

Hauser 78, Greenwood Christian 53

Indianapolis Attucks 79, Indpls Shortridge 47

Indpls Manual 107, Indpls Lighthouse East 30

Jay Co. 49, Hagerstown 41

Kouts 107, W. Central 47

Lakeland Christian 61, Caston 49

Lawrence Central 70, Fishers 38

Madison Shawe 54, Medora 49

Milan 54, Franklin Co. 37

Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Whiteland 68

N. Harrison 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56

New Albany 110, Charlestown 36

New Castle 79, Blue River 41

Northridge 66, Elkhart Central 54

Northwestern 79, Madison-Grant 45

Princeton 68, Wood Memorial 53

S. Bend Riley 89, LaPorte 38

S. Dearborn 73, Rising Sun 70

S. Newton 48, Fountain Central 30

S. Putnam 53, Clay City 40

S. Ripley 60, Jac-Cen-Del 51

Seymour 57, Corydon 30

Silver Creek 38, Henryville 34

Southmont 83, Turkey Run 33

Springs Valley 42, Mitchell 35

Tri-County 64, Kankakee Valley 43

Trinity Lutheran 95, S. Decatur 75

Vincennes 66, Northview 53

Waldron 74, Christel House Academy 62

Wapahani 65, Southwood 62

Washington Twp. 93, Calumet 55

Westview 82, Bethany Christian 36

Winamac 54, Twin Lakes 45

Zionsville 68, Carmel 62

Paris Tournament

Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 63, S. Vermillion 55

Springfield Lanphier Tournament

Peoria Manual, Ill. 53, Indpls Ritter 46

Washington Communtiy Tournament

Indpls Howe 103, Illini Bluffs, Ill. 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Angola 42, Garrett 21

Argos 52, Culver 20

Batesville 51, Connersville 40

Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 57

Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 27

Bluffton 66, New Haven 31

Boone Grove 48, Lake Station 43

Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 47

Brownsburg 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45

Cambridge City 52, Centerville 28

Carmel 78, Noblesville 41

Castle 60, Ev. North 35

Central Noble 57, Lakeland 33

Chesterton 76, Hammond Morton 49

Clinton Central 33, Seeger 29

Columbia City 51, Goshen 48

Columbus East 62, Brownstown 38

Covenant Christian 46, Lafayette Catholic 33

Crawford Co. 65, Lanesville 32

E. Chicago Central 39, Crown Point 33

Eastbrook 56, Cowan 37

Fishers 54, Zionsville 47

Frankton 62, Taylor 33

Fremont 53, Ft. Wayne Wayne 25

Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Norwell 33

Ft. Wayne South 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44

Gibson Southern 59, Ev. Bosse 37

Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 23

Heritage Hills 49, Princeton 44

Homestead 71, Huntington North 45

Indianapolis Attucks 59, Indpls Shortridge 13

Indpls Arlington 63, Indpls Washington 28

Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 37

Indpls Lutheran 60, Indpls Manual 39

Indpls N. Central 89, Anderson 59

Indpls Park Tudor 44, Speedway 29

Indpls Pike 81, Heritage Christian 69

Jeffersonville 69, Jennings Co. 43

LaCrosse 52, Hobart 33

Lafayette Harrison 66, Kokomo 43

Lakewood Park 68, Hamilton 29

LaVille 60, Elkhart Christian 10

Lawrence North 73, Indpls Tech 19

Linton 65, S. Knox 54

Loogootee 48, N. Daviess 23

Madison Shawe 77, Medora 19

Martinsville 50, Mooresville 38

Mishawaka 59, S. Bend Adams 27

Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Clay 20

Mitchell 56, Springs Valley 53, OT

Monroe Central 55, Northeastern 28

Munster 71, Hammond Clark 17

N. Miami 41, Lakeland Christian 22

N. Montgomery 53, Fountain Central 27

Northridge 54, Elkhart Central 44

Northwestern 89, Western 22

NorthWood 30, Triton 28

Oak Hill 63, Southwood 16

Owen Valley 64, W. Vigo 15

Paoli 80, Shoals 31

Penn 51, Warsaw 43

Pike Central 55, Tell City 20

Plainfield 53, Greenwood 35

Plymouth 47, Logansport 41

Randolph Southern 72, Union (Modoc) 13

Richmond 66, Union City 41

Riverton Parke 45, Covington 36

Rochester 59, Cass 36

Rossville 40, Clinton Prairie 39

Rushville 70, S. Dearborn 41

S. Adams 35, Leo 32

S. Bend St. Joseph's 54, Glenn 50

S. Newton 63, Faith Christian 19

S. Vermillion 77, N. Putnam 47

Salem 68, W. Washington 25

Scottsburg 44, Austin 42

Shenandoah 47, Eastern Hancock 36

Southern Wells 45, Elwood 42

Tecumseh 47, Barr-Reeve 26

Tippecanoe Valley 76, Maconaquah 15

Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 33

Tri-West 60, Cascade 53

Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 40

University 60, Indpls Brebeuf 19

Vincennes 43, Washington 27

W. Lafayette 57, Lebanon 41

Warren Central 58, Greenfield 41

Westfield 66, Western Boone 38

Westville 61, River Forest 57, OT

Woodlan 45, Churubusco 23

Yorktown 46, Delta 33

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.