Tuesday's Scores

|BOYS BASKETBALL
Adams Central 55, Churubusco 54
Alexandria 79, Anderson Prep Academy 35
Anderson 72, Pendleton Hts. 61
Attica 54, N. White 44
Bedford N. Lawrence 64, Brown Co. 27
Beech Grove 58, Greenfield 48
Benton Central 55, Frontier 32
Blackford 71, Cowan 45
Bloomington South 82, Edgewood 37
Borden 61, Eastern (Pekin) 60
Center Grove 80, Franklin 61
Central Noble 62, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 46
Christian Academy 56, Floyd Central 48
Clarksville 69, Rock Creek Academy 52
Columbus North 65, Heritage Christian 43
Concord 64, Prairie Hts. 60, OT
Covenant Christian (DeMotte) 53, Hebron 45
Covenant Christian 77, Bethesda Christian 58
Decatur Central 59, Indpls Perry Meridian 51
E. Noble 71, W. Noble 53
Edinburgh 56, Southwestern (Shelby) 47
Elkhart Christian 59, Clinton Christian 49
Ev. Day 53, Mt. Vernon (Posey) 41
Ev. Harrison 64, Jasper 62
Fairfield 52, Wawasee 27
Faith Christian 67, Horizon Christian 43
Ft. Wayne Blackhawk 83, Liberty Christian 41
Greencastle 51, Crawfordsville 44
Greensburg 63, N. Decatur 43
Hamilton 51, Lakewood Park 50
Hamilton Southeastern 83, Muncie Central 49
Hammond Gavit 58, Lake Station 49
Hauser 78, Greenwood Christian 53
Indianapolis Attucks 79, Indpls Shortridge 47
Indpls Manual 107, Indpls Lighthouse East 30
Jay Co. 49, Hagerstown 41
Kouts 107, W. Central 47
Lakeland Christian 61, Caston 49
Lawrence Central 70, Fishers 38
Madison Shawe 54, Medora 49
Milan 54, Franklin Co. 37
Mt. Vernon (Fortville) 69, Whiteland 68
N. Harrison 83, S. Central (Elizabeth) 56
New Albany 110, Charlestown 36
New Castle 79, Blue River 41
Northridge 66, Elkhart Central 54
Northwestern 79, Madison-Grant 45
Princeton 68, Wood Memorial 53
S. Bend Riley 89, LaPorte 38
S. Dearborn 73, Rising Sun 70
S. Newton 48, Fountain Central 30
S. Putnam 53, Clay City 40
S. Ripley 60, Jac-Cen-Del 51
Seymour 57, Corydon 30
Silver Creek 38, Henryville 34
Southmont 83, Turkey Run 33
Springs Valley 42, Mitchell 35
Tri-County 64, Kankakee Valley 43
Trinity Lutheran 95, S. Decatur 75
Vincennes 66, Northview 53
Waldron 74, Christel House Academy 62
Wapahani 65, Southwood 62
Washington Twp. 93, Calumet 55
Westview 82, Bethany Christian 36
Winamac 54, Twin Lakes 45
Zionsville 68, Carmel 62
|Paris Tournament
Catlin (Salt Fork), Ill. 63, S. Vermillion 55
|Springfield Lanphier Tournament
Peoria Manual, Ill. 53, Indpls Ritter 46
|Washington Communtiy Tournament
Indpls Howe 103, Illini Bluffs, Ill. 65
|GIRLS BASKETBALL
Angola 42, Garrett 21
Argos 52, Culver 20
Batesville 51, Connersville 40
Beech Grove 72, Indian Creek 57
Bloomfield 71, Shakamak 27
Bluffton 66, New Haven 31
Boone Grove 48, Lake Station 43
Bremen 52, S. Bend Washington 47
Brownsburg 53, Hamilton Southeastern 45
Cambridge City 52, Centerville 28
Carmel 78, Noblesville 41
Castle 60, Ev. North 35
Central Noble 57, Lakeland 33
Chesterton 76, Hammond Morton 49
Clinton Central 33, Seeger 29
Columbia City 51, Goshen 48
Columbus East 62, Brownstown 38
Covenant Christian 46, Lafayette Catholic 33
Crawford Co. 65, Lanesville 32
E. Chicago Central 39, Crown Point 33
Eastbrook 56, Cowan 37
Fishers 54, Zionsville 47
Frankton 62, Taylor 33
Fremont 53, Ft. Wayne Wayne 25
Ft. Wayne Concordia 43, Norwell 33
Ft. Wayne South 67, Ft. Wayne Canterbury 44
Gibson Southern 59, Ev. Bosse 37
Greencastle 47, Crawfordsville 23
Heritage Hills 49, Princeton 44
Homestead 71, Huntington North 45
Indianapolis Attucks 59, Indpls Shortridge 13
Indpls Arlington 63, Indpls Washington 28
Indpls Ben Davis 42, Indpls Perry Meridian 37
Indpls Lutheran 60, Indpls Manual 39
Indpls N. Central 89, Anderson 59
Indpls Park Tudor 44, Speedway 29
Indpls Pike 81, Heritage Christian 69
Jeffersonville 69, Jennings Co. 43
LaCrosse 52, Hobart 33
Lafayette Harrison 66, Kokomo 43
Lakewood Park 68, Hamilton 29
LaVille 60, Elkhart Christian 10
Lawrence North 73, Indpls Tech 19
Linton 65, S. Knox 54
Loogootee 48, N. Daviess 23
Madison Shawe 77, Medora 19
Martinsville 50, Mooresville 38
Mishawaka 59, S. Bend Adams 27
Mishawaka Marian 78, S. Bend Clay 20
Mitchell 56, Springs Valley 53, OT
Monroe Central 55, Northeastern 28
Munster 71, Hammond Clark 17
N. Miami 41, Lakeland Christian 22
N. Montgomery 53, Fountain Central 27
Northridge 54, Elkhart Central 44
Northwestern 89, Western 22
NorthWood 30, Triton 28
Oak Hill 63, Southwood 16
Owen Valley 64, W. Vigo 15
Paoli 80, Shoals 31
Penn 51, Warsaw 43
Pike Central 55, Tell City 20
Plainfield 53, Greenwood 35
Plymouth 47, Logansport 41
Randolph Southern 72, Union (Modoc) 13
Richmond 66, Union City 41
Riverton Parke 45, Covington 36
Rochester 59, Cass 36
Rossville 40, Clinton Prairie 39
Rushville 70, S. Dearborn 41
S. Adams 35, Leo 32
S. Bend St. Joseph's 54, Glenn 50
S. Newton 63, Faith Christian 19
S. Vermillion 77, N. Putnam 47
Salem 68, W. Washington 25
Scottsburg 44, Austin 42
Shenandoah 47, Eastern Hancock 36
Southern Wells 45, Elwood 42
Tecumseh 47, Barr-Reeve 26
Tippecanoe Valley 76, Maconaquah 15
Tipton 50, Eastern (Greentown) 33
Tri-West 60, Cascade 53
Union Co. 45, Oldenburg 40
University 60, Indpls Brebeuf 19
Vincennes 43, Washington 27
W. Lafayette 57, Lebanon 41
Warren Central 58, Greenfield 41
Westfield 66, Western Boone 38
Westville 61, River Forest 57, OT
Woodlan 45, Churubusco 23
Yorktown 46, Delta 33
