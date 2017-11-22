MetroSafe: Fire quickly spread through house on Civic Way

The house fire was in the 9400 block of Civic Way. (Source: WAVE 3 News Viewer Robert Buran)

PROSPECT, KY (WAVE) - A fire early Wednesday morning was a challenge for firefighters.

It started around 12:11 a.m. in the 9400 block of Civic Way. That's near Interstate 71 and Brownsboro Road close to the Jefferson/Oldham County line.

It appears the fire started in a garage area and spread to other parts of the house, according to MetroSafe.

Thirty firefighters were called to the scene. It took them about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.

Everyone was able to get out safely.

Heavy smoke was seen in the area. A WAVE 3 News viewer sent us a video of the fire as crews battled to get it under control in windy conditions.

The Red Cross was called to help the fire victims.

