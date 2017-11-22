CVG prepares for busiest travel day in years

The main terminal is ready for the holidays at Cincinnati Kentucky International Airport in Hebron. (FOX19 NOW/Robert Guarderrama)

Wednesday is the busiest travel day of the year.

This Thanksgiving Eve will be the busiest one in years at Cincinnati-Northern Kentucky International Airport due to several newly-added flights over the past year.



Airport officials say volume is up 14 percent, and more than 150,000 fliers will pass through CVG this week alone.

With the increase in travelers, its smart to be prepared before you head to the airport, they say.

Here are some travel tips:

Be sure to know your airline's rules as they vary, know the baggage restrictions, check-in and boarding time windows.

Check your flight status, parking availability and security wait times before coming to the airport, those can all be found at www.cvgairport.co

Allow plenty of time as lines will likely be long and traffic on the road to get here may be a bit more congested than usual.

Not all food flies in your carry-on. TSA rules allow solids like Pies, stuffing and even the turkey are safe to carry-on, but large liquids like gravy, wine, cranberry sauce, jams and jellies are not. Those items must be checked.

