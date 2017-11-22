Paducah woman charged after traffic crash

Catch the parade on WAVE 3 News and NBC starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.More >>
Catch the parade on WAVE 3 News and NBC starting at 9 a.m. Thanksgiving Day.More >>
It started around 12:11 a.m. in the 9400 block of Civic Way.More >>
It started around 12:11 a.m. in the 9400 block of Civic Way.More >>
The program is part of a plan to get rid of thousands of vacant properties throughout the metro area.More >>
The program is part of a plan to get rid of thousands of vacant properties throughout the metro area.More >>
Despite having her son killed last Thanksgiving at Shawnee Park, the mother of one of the victims is encouraging Juice Bowl organizers to be resilient and keep the West Louisville tradition alive.More >>
Despite having her son killed last Thanksgiving at Shawnee Park, the mother of one of the victims is encouraging Juice Bowl organizers to be resilient and keep the West Louisville tradition alive.More >>
The university contends that the the vacation of the 2012 Final Four and the 2013 national championship and the financial penalties should be reversed.More >>
The university contends that the the vacation of the 2012 Final Four and the 2013 national championship and the financial penalties should be reversed.More >>