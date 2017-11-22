Woman raises money for homeless man who helped her

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man when she ran out of gas in Philadelphia is raising money to help him.
Kate McClure was heading to Philadelphia to visit a friend last month when she ran out of gas on Interstate 95. The Florence Township woman pulled over and began to worry until a homeless man approached her.
The man, whose name was "Johnny," told her it wasn't safe and he bought McClure gas with his last $20.
McClure promised she would return to pay him. McClure and her boyfriend, Mark D'Amico, have since raised over $20,000 for the former ammunition technician.
The pair hope to get "Johnny" an apartment and help with transportation.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
