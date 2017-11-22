Acting Henderson police chief named

We now know who will serve as Henderson's acting police chief when Chief Charles Stauffer retires.

Stauffer, a 23 1/2-year veteran of HPD and Chief of Police for 3 1/2 years, announced his retirement earlier in November, expressing a desire to spend more time with his family.

City officials say 17-year veteran Lt. Jason M. Hargitt was named to the position of acting Chief of Police on Wednesday by City Manager Russell R. Sights.

Stauffer’s retirement goes into effect on December 1.

Hargitt will fill the role while city officials go through the process of hiring a new police chief. That process is expected to begin shortly after the new year.

