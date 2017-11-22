Troopers search for driver after hit-and-run in Henderson, KY

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police are looking for a driver who left the scene of a crash on Tuesday, Nov. 21.

It happened at the intersection of KY 425 and US 41S.

The victim said she was driving east on KY 425 when a dark-colored sedan, possibly a Buick, rear-ended her.

The SUV headed toward I-69. It has damage to the front left portion of the vehicle and likely has some red paint transfer on it.

If you have information about the driver or the vehicle, you're asked to call KSP at 1-800-222-5555.

