Avoiding the germiest places on a plane when traveling

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - It's a not-so-dirty little secret. The inside of airplanes are among some of the germiest places on the planet, with one in every five passengers coming down with a cold. With the busiest travel season of the year upon us, there are ways to stay healthy when you hit the sky, and things to avoid.

According to CNN, experts say to sit in the front of the plane. The ventilation in most commercial planes are better up front and allow for better airflow.

When the flight attendant comes around and asks if you want a drink, think before you choose coffee or tea. The Environmental Protection Agency says water in the airplane's tank isn't always clean. Coffee and tea are normally made with that water, not bottled water, so there's a higher risk of getting sick.

Now it's not at all bad news, there are some things you can avoid to lower your risk of getting sick.

Travelmath.com sent a microbiologist to five different airports, and on four different flights, to find out what things and places are the dirtiest. Tray tables take the top spot with 21,555 germ colonies per square inch. That’s 20 times germier than the toilet handle on a plane. That's followed by water fountains, the dial that controls the air above your head, seatbelts, and bathroom locks.

Doctors want to remind passengers since the water on planes may not be 100 percent clean to use hand sanitizer after you wash your hands.

