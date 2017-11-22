UofL freshman Brian Bowen won't play for Cards

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Brian Bowen, the highly-touted basketball player who, along with his parents, got caught up in the FBI investigation into corruption at several high-profile NCAA programs, will not play at the University of Louisville.

The school released a statement Wednesday morning making the announcement.

UofL will clear him to contact other schools, the university said.

"If he remains at the institution, he can continue to receive his athletics scholarship but he will not be allowed to practice with or compete for the institution’s men’s basketball team at any point in the future," according to the statement.

"Brian has been a responsible young man for the institution since he enrolled," UofL Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra said. "He has endeared himself to his teammates and the men’s basketball staff with a positive attitude during a very difficult period."

Just minutes after the announcement, UofL issued another statement that it had parted ways with assistant coach Kenny Johnson.

