Minutes after Brian Bowen news, Cards part ways with assistant coach

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has parted ways with associate head men’s basketball coach Kenny Johnson, terminating his employment per the provisions in his contract.

Johnson and fellow assistant Jordan Fair were placed on leave last month following the FBI's investigation into corruption at several high-profile NCAA basketball programs.

UofL issued a statement about Johnson's termination just minutes after the school announced that highly-touted freshman Brian Bowen, who along with his parents also were caught up in the corruption investigation, will not play for the Cards.

