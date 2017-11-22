Murray Police: Missing man diagnosed with dementia located

Police in Murray, Kentucky have located a missing 80-year-old man.

Police said Charles Tucker is safe after leaving his home in Murray at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

Tucker, who has been diagnosed with dementia, was driving a 4-door silver 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.

Investigators said Tucker was wearing blue jeans, a red and black flannel shirt, and black tennis shoes.

If you've seen Mr. Tucker, you are asked to call the Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621.

