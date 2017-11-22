House falls off trailer, blocks North Carolina road

STATESVILLE, N.C. (AP) - Some house movers in North Carolina thought they were getting a jump on the day. Instead, their day got longer when the house they were moving fell off a trailer and onto a road.
The North Carolina Highway Patrol told local media outlets that the house was being moved on a rural road in Iredell County just north of Statesville around 4 a.m. Wednesday when the rear wheels on the trailer slipped into a hole. When the trailer came out of the hole, the house bounced off the trailer and landed on the road.
Officials said the house had traveled around 25 miles (40 kilometers) from Troutman and was just a mile away from its destination. The Department of Transportation said clean up would take several hours.
