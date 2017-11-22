Louisville says freshman Bowen will not play for Cardinals

By GARY B. GRAVES
AP Sports Writer
Louisville has announced that freshman forward Brian Bowen will not play for the school and that the Cardinals have parted ways with men's basketball assistant coach Kenny Johnson.
The 6-foot-7 Bowen signed with Louisville in June but had been held out of practice and games since the school announced in September that it was being investigated in a federal corruption probe of bribery in college basketball. Ten people, including four assistant coaches and Adidas executive James Gatto, were initially charged in the investigation.
The federal complaint stated that Gatto and others attempted to funnel $100,000 to a recruit's family to gain his commitment to play for Louisville. Bowen was not named in documents, but details made clear that investigators were referring to the freshman.
The investigation has resulted in firings last month of Cardinals coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich. Johnson had been on paid administrative leave while the allegations were investigated.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: http://collegebasketball.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
National park rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy's childhood home, and a 21-gun salute by an honor guard will follow.More >>
National park rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy's childhood home, and a 21-gun salute by an honor guard will follow.More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while...More >>
A half century after serving in Vietnam, hundreds of veterans have a reason to believe they may be dying from a silent bullet _ test results show some men may have been infected by a slow-killing parasite while fighting in the jungles of Southeast Asia.More >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>