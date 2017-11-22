Frat found guilty in pledge's 2013 hazing death in Poconos

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) - A Baruch College fraternity has been found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and other offenses for the 2013 hazing death of a pledge in a rented home in Pennsylvania's Pocono Mountains.
Jurors announced the verdict Tuesday against the Pi Delta Psi fraternity after six days of testimony in the death of freshman pledge Chun "Michael" Deng of New York.
The fraternity was also found guilty of aggravated assault, hazing, hindering apprehension and conspiracy. It was acquitted of the most serious offenses it faced, third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter.
Its lawyer told the Pocono Record the fraternity plans to appeal.
Four members of the now-closed fraternity chapter previously pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and await sentencing.
Authorities have said Deng was knocked unconscious and suffered a fatal head injury during a "gauntlet" ritual in which he was blindfolded and carried a weighted-down backpack across a yard in the home about 100 miles west of New York.
The newspaper said Deng had to get past groups of fraternity brothers who shoved or tackled him, and witnesses said he was subjected to the most violence because he fought back.
Court records indicate fraternity members tried to revive him on their own, changed his clothes and searched online for information about his symptoms before driving him to a hospital an hour later.
He died the next day of a brain injury.
Prosecutors are seeking a fine and a statewide ban when the fraternity is sentenced.
Pledges at at least four fraternities in the country have died this year, including 19-year-old Tim Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey.
Piazza suffered fatal injuries and drank a dangerous amount of alcohol during a night of hazing in February at the Beta Theta Pi chapter at Penn State. Twenty-six people face charges related to Piazza's death.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
National park rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy's childhood home, and a 21-gun salute by an honor guard will follow.More >>
National park rangers will lay a wreath outside Kennedy's childhood home, and a 21-gun salute by an honor guard will follow.More >>
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.More >>
CBS News has fired Charlie Rose after several women accused the veteran newsman of sexual misconduct.More >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>