Memorial service marks 20 years since deadly shooting at Heath High School in Paducah, Ky

Family, friends, first responders, doctors, nurses, and teachers gathered to mark a somber anniversary in Paducah, Kentucky.

Friday, December 1, 2017 marks 20 years since a freshman opened fire at Heath High School, killing three people.

Members of the community worked together to create a new memorial to honor the three young women killed in the attack: Nicole Hadley, Jessica James, and Kacye Steiger. It also honors the five others who were hurt.

The current memorial garden is on the campus of the high school which now serves as Heath Middle School. The garden is not always open to the public because it sits on school grounds.

So, members of the Heath High School Memorial Committee decided to build a new memorial across the street.

The memorial service will take place at the Health Middle School Gym at 9 a.m.

