Report: Woman apologized before striking jail officer

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A woman in custody at Louisville Metro Corrections is facing additional charges after she slapped an officer.

An arrest report says that Meaghan Jeffcoat, 29, of Louisville, was on the booking floor at the Main Jail Complex when she walked up to the desk. As the officer on duty was completing an identification armband for an inmate, Jeffcoat said "I'm sorry I have to do this" before reaching over the desk and hitting the officer in the face.

Jeffcoat is charged with assault on a police officer and criminal mischief.

The officer's prescription eyeglasses were broken during the assault.

