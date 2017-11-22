Man arrested for going tire shopping after hours

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A man's attempt to get a new set of tires landed him in jail.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

James Lee Strothoff, 42, of Louisville, is charged with criminal trespassing, theft by unlawful taking and obscuring the identity of a machine.

On Sept. 20 around 2:45 a.m., an arrest warrant says Strothoff went to the Ken Towery store at 4050 Cane Run Road, went to the rear of the business took tires and placed them on top of his vehicle. A Louisville Metro police officer who witnessed the theft stopped Strothoff's car as he drove out of the tire store, got Strothoff's personal information and make him return the tires.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Report: Woman apologized before striking jail officer

+ Hundreds get child abuse substantiations voided in secret appeals

+ 2 found high on heroin outside St. Matthews non-profit

The officer also said Strothoff had taped over the letters and numbers of his car's license plate.

An arrest warrant was issued Nov. 12 for Strothoff and he was taken into custody Nov. 21 during a visit to the State Probation and Parole office on Stephan Drive.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.