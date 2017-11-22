Vandal uses ax to ruin 300 gallons of maple syrup

BRISTOL, Vt. (AP) - Vermont State Police are investigating a case of vandalism in which someone used an ax to cut holes into eight barrels of maple syrup, causing about 300 gallons to leak onto the floor of the sugar house where it was being stored.
Alan Mayer of Mayer Maple Products told police another 12 gallons of syrup was stolen sometime between Monday and Tuesday.
Cindy Mayer tells the Burlington Free Press there is nearly a season's worth of syrup on the floor of their sugarhouse.
Cindy Mayer says she and her husband had been preparing their products for an upcoming craft fair.
She says the damage appeared to have been made with an ax.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the state police.
___
Information from: The Burlington Free Press, http://www.burlingtonfreepress.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Olympic gymnasts Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney and Gabby Douglas are among the women who have publicly said they were among the doctor's victims.More >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
Longtime Michigan Rep. John Conyers is acknowledging his office settled a harassment complaint involving a former staffer but says he "vehemently" denies the allegations against himMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
President Donald Trump has wielded his pardon power to spare a pair of lucky turkeys from the Thanksgiving roasterMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
U.S. tobacco companies will begin running court-ordered ads on the dangers of smokingMore >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
The Native American tribe whose ancestors shared the Thanksgiving meal with the Pilgrims nearly 400 years ago is reclaiming its long lost language.More >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
President Donald Trump says U.S. declaring North Korea a state sponsor of terrorismMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
Gigi Hadid and Katy Perry didn't make it but the Victoria's Secret show in Shanghai has managed to strut on without themMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>