Menendez trial attorney: Expect 'prompt' retrial decision

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) - A defense attorney in the trial of Sen. Bob Menendez and a wealthy friend says last week's hung jury reflected the defense's contention that the two men were friends who didn't commit bribery.
In the first extended comments by the defense team since last week's mistrial, Jonathan Cogan also says he doesn't expect the Department of Justice to spend a long time determining whether to retry the pair.
The department hasn't divulged its plans.
Menendez and longtime friend Salomon Melgen (MEHL'-genn) are charged with conspiracy, bribery and fraud. Defense attorneys argued that Melgen's gifts to Menendez, including flights on his private jet and luxury hotel stays, were merely expressions of their friendship.
Jurors said afterward the panel was heavily in favor of acquittal on the 18 counts in the indictment.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
