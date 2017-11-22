Tolisso leads Bayern over Anderlecht 2-1 in Group B

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert). Anderlecht's Sofiane Hanni, right, goes up against Bayern's Sebastian Rudy during a Champions League Group B soccer match between Anderlecht and Bayern Munich at the Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels, Belgium,...

BRUSSELS (AP) - Corentin Tolisso set up one goal and scored another to give Bayern Munich a 2-1 win over Anderlecht on Wednesday in Group B of the Champions League.

After a lethargic first half, Bayern - which had already advanced to the last 16 - went ahead in the 51st minute with a lightning attack that dumbfounded the Anderlecht defense and left Robert Lewandowski with a simple tap in after Tolisso's assist.

Anderlecht got its first goal in the Champions League campaign when Sofiane Hanni latched onto a header from Lukasz Teodorczyk and slotted home from close range in the 63rd.

Tolisso turned finisher in the 77th when he headed home a cross from the right to make the difference.

The result kept the German champion in second place, three points behind Paris Saint-Germain which beat Celtic 7-1 in the other group game.

