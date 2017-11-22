Man killed in Trimble County fire

BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - One person was found dead after a house fire in Trimble County.

The Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post says the fire was reported at 6:09 a.m. in a trailer in the 2000 block of Kidwell Pike.

The victim, James M. Drane, 81, of Bedford, was found on the floor of the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation by KSP, but foul play is not

suspected.

