Man killed in Trimble County fire

By Charles Gazaway, Digital Content Producer
BEDFORD, KY (WAVE) - One person was found dead after a house fire in Trimble County.

The Kentucky State Police Campbellsburg post says the fire was reported at 6:09 a.m. in a trailer in the 2000 block of Kidwell Pike.

The victim, James M. Drane, 81, of Bedford, was found on the floor of the trailer after the fire was extinguished.

The fire remains under investigation by KSP, but foul play is not
suspected.

