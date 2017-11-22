Apollo High School basketball manager gets chance to play

On Thanksgiving night 2016, Dawne Gee suffered a stroke on-air during a live newscast. One year later, with the help of her family and others, Dawne recalls that night.More >>
On Thanksgiving night 2016, Dawne Gee suffered a stroke on-air during a live newscast. One year later, with the help of her family and others, Dawne recalls that night.More >>
Cherona Craig and Cheryl Adair -- from Bedford, Kentucky -- are identical twins with a special kind of bond.More >>
Cherona Craig and Cheryl Adair -- from Bedford, Kentucky -- are identical twins with a special kind of bond.More >>
The PGA champion and Louisville native helped spread holiday joy this Thanksgiving in his hometown.More >>
The PGA champion and Louisville native helped spread holiday joy this Thanksgiving in his hometown.More >>
Acute Hepatitis A can be a serious illness and in some cases deadly. The homeless population is one of the groups at risk,More >>
Acute Hepatitis A can be a serious illness and in some cases deadly. The homeless population is one of the groups at risk,More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad answered questions under oath for several hours regarding a whistleblower case and about the department's Explorer Program child sex abuse scandal.More >>
Louisville Metro Police Department Chief Steve Conrad answered questions under oath for several hours regarding a whistleblower case and about the department's Explorer Program child sex abuse scandal.More >>