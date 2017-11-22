Apollo High School basketball manager gets chance to play

Jamie Shain is the Apollo High School boys basketball manager. He loves everything about basketball and being a part of the team.

"My favorite part is just helping the team," he said.

He's never gotten the chance to play in an organized game, but that hasn't kept him from being as involved as he can.

"We made him our manager and we've not looked back," Head coach Steve Barker said. "He's done a great job. He loves the game. He loves the guys."

The players appreciate everything he does for the team.

"If we're all down in practice, he yells at us all the time," Senior Player Alex Gray said. "It's really cool for him to do that because he doesn't have to."

The coaches didn't have to sub Jamie into the game last Friday, but they did, and the gym went wild.

With Thanksgiving coming up, it was perfect timing for this team to show how they feel toward Jamie which is thankful

