Justin Thomas visits Shawnee Boys & Girls Club

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The PGA champion and Louisville native helped spread holiday joy this Thanksgiving in his hometown.

Along with his family, Justin Thomas spent the day at the Shawnee Boys and Girls Club. With the help of Justin, three candidates for the 2018 Kentucky Youth of the Year were outfitted and a variety of gifts handed out to club members.

Thomas said he first went with his family two years ago to the Boys and Girls Club. He called the experience "really moving."

The Youth of the Year program honors young people in our community who show leadership, service and academic excellence.

