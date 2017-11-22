Local Walmart opens at 6 p.m. Thursday; store manager shares top deals

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Starting Thursday at 6 p.m., nearly 400 employees will brace for Black Friday to begin at the Walmart store on Outer Loop.

On Wednesday, store manager Rob Cahill revealed the following deals that will be available for pre-Black Friday shoppers.

+ Nintendo Switch: $299

+ Sharp 55 Inch TV: $289

+ Hoverboard: $148

+ Iphone 6: $129 and $300 Walmart gift card

+ Google Chromecast: $20

+ Roku Streaming Stick: $48

+ HP Touch Laptop: $249

+ Xbox One: $189

+ Promark Shadow Drone: $99

Those are just some of the top deals, but Cahill said dozens more items will be on sale.

He added that the employees will work in four-hour shifts, giving them time to celebrate Thanksgiving with their families and do some shopping themselves.

