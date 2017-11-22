Madisonville family displaced after fire

A Hopkins County family is left without a home after a fire.

Three adults were inside when it started Tuesday morning and were able to make it out. Thankfully, their two children were at school.

"I'm just glad the kids weren't here and didn't have to go through that," said Richard Young. "It's bad enough we had to deal with it as a family but for them not to experience it, it's something I'm grateful for."

They rented the house along Springlake Street in Madisonville for about six months before they were displaced by the fire. Unfortunately, they did not have insurance.

Richard, his wife, and his brother were inside when the fire broke out around 9 a.m.

Normally they would all be asleep at that time because all of them work second shift, but Richard's wife had a doctors appointment. Within minutes of waking up, she smelled smoke and they found flames coming from the water heater.

They were able to make it out but nearly everything inside is now ruined.

If you would like to help the family, click here to go to their GoFundMe page. You can also donate clothing.

Girl size- shoe 2 clothes-7

Boy size- shoe 4

Clothes-8-10 shirt size 10 pants

Woman size- shoe 11

Shirt 3x pants size 24

Man size- shoe 13

Shirt- 2x pants 38

Joe- shoe 9.5

Shirt-lg pants 32

