Sullivan University busy prepping hundreds of Thanksgiving meals for needy families

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Volunteers at Sullivan University on Wednesday began preparing 800 Thanksgiving dinners for families in need.

That many meals required 400 pounds of mashed potatoes, 40 gallons of gravy and five gallons of fresh cranberry sauce.

The dinners will be given to families in need at the Salvation Army Center of Hope.

"Here's a good rule on turkeys," Sullivan chef instructor Sam Mudd said. "It takes about a pound of bird per person. They give us 1,000 pounds of turkey -- fifty 20-pound birds."

The Sullivan crew has to make it look nice, too. All those special finishing touches will happen Thursday, just before the meal is served.

