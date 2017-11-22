2,000 motorcyclists expected for Sunday's Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The St. Matthews Police Department released its plan for this year's Toys for Tots Motorcycle Run.

Groups from around the area participate every year to help kids in WAVE Country enjoy a happy holiday season.

"This event began 35 years ago when a group of motorcyclists in a local bar were talking about the needs to collect toys for children," St. Matthews police spokesman David Beyer said. "The first year, there were approximately 10 to 12 motorcycles in this event. It has grown to where we are today, and we expect about 2,000 motorcyclists on Sunday."

The motorcycle run takes place Sunday, beginning in Pleasure Ridge Park and ending at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium.

