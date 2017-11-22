Fort Knox soldiers honor former president Zachary Taylor on his birthday

Fort Knox soldiers on Wednesday laid a wreath in honor of former U.S. President Zachary Taylor, who grew up in Louisville.

Soldiers from Fort Knox planned a wreath-laying ceremony at the Zachary Taylor National Cemetery in Louisville.

Wednesday was Taylor's birthday, and the White House provides a wreath to be placed at the gravesite of each deceased former president on their birthdays.

Taylor grew up in Louisville before joining the U.S. Army in 1808.

He was sworn into office in 1849 and served as President for 16 months before his death in 1850.

