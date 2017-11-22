Hopkins Co. Heath Department investigating confirmed Hepatitis A case

The Kentucky Department for Public Health has declared an outbreak of acute hepatitis A, spanning several counties across the state.

Hepatitis is inflammation of the liver, a viral infection, which is serious and could be life-threatening.

As 14 News reported Tuesday night, 31 cases of acute hepatitis A have been reported in throughout the state so far in 2017. One of those reports is in western Kentucky.

here may only be one confirmed case in Hopkins County, but the health department is already hard at work trying to track down the cause and prevent the spread.

Health officials confirm the person infected is an adult.

One of the best preventative measures, nurse epidemiologist Jackie Henderson says, is the vaccination, but also simple measures like washing your hands are beneficial, especially after using the restroom, as well as before and after handling food.

Although every person may not show warning signs, there are some that seem to be fairly common.

“Jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and whites of the eye, also vomiting, abdominal pain, nausea, fatigue, all of those general flu-like symptoms,” Jackie Henderson with the Hopkins County Health Department said.

Heath leaders tell 14 News the vaccine will be a requirement for school entry in Kentucky this upcoming school year.

