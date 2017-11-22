Indiana State beats D-II Missouri-St. Louis 75-58

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) - Qiydar Davis scored 14 points, Brandon Murphy added 12 and Indiana State coasted to a 75-58 victory over Division II Missouri-St. Louis on Wednesday.

Davis was 4 of 5 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Murphy was 4-of-7 shooting and 4 of 5 from the line. Brenton Scott added nine points, and Jordan Barnes made two 3-pointers and finished with eight points for the Sycamores (2-3), who shot 50 percent (25 of 50) from the floor.

Anthony Hughes and Steven Davis scored 10 points apiece for Missouri-St. Louis.

The Tritons led 26-20 with 4:37 remaining in the first half. But Indiana State closed on a 17-8 surge for a 37-28 halftime lead. Davis scored seven points during the stretch.

Missouri-St. Louis pulled within seven points early in the second half but didn't get closer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.